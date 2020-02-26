 Chronology of the Marvel 67 Cinematic Universe: A dystopian future – Part II

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

We continue with the events of the fifth season of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., where we return to an alternative future that could have followed the MCU's timeline had it not been for Multiverse theory. In the following report we will cover everything that happened in this year, as well as some details that occurred in 2017 after the agents returned.

2091

Finals

Leo Fitz is awakened by Enoch after having been 74 in cryosis stasis. Enoch gives Fitz a helmet usually worn by Marauders, so that it can go unnoticed once they infiltrate the Lighthouse. (AoS5E5)

Phil Coulson realizes they are in space. Coulson meets a man named Virgil, who is a fan of S.H.I.E.L.D., since they have come to save them. Virgil tells Coulson of the Vrellnexianos. Alphonso Mackenzie joins them. (AoS5E1)

Yo-Yo Rodriguez and Jemma Simmons find Coulson and Mackenzie.

Melinda May, who has also been transported to the Lighthouse discovers that when this happens her leg has been pierced by a tube, and she is injured.

Virgil is killed by a Vrellnexian. These are killed by Quake, Daisy Johnson.

Coulson's team begins to discuss where they are, and why they are there assuming that Ghost Rider or the Framework has something to do.

Deke Shaw captures May and puts a "Metric" disc on his body.

Coulson believes they are on a base designed by Howard Stark in the 80s, believing they are still in 2017. The group is found by some Kree, who use a shot to make them unconscious.

Shaw releases Coulson and the others, and reunites them with May.

May forces Shaw to reveal the whereabouts of the nearest ship: The Trawler. On the way to this, May and Simmons believe that the Kree prepare a large-scale invasion of Earth.

While conducting their investigations separately, the team discovers that they are on Earth, several decades in the future, and that this has been destroyed.

Tess, a survivor of the Lighthouse, explains to the agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. that the Earth was destroyed in a cataclysm and that shortly afterwards the Kree arrived and subjected the Humans. (AoS5E2)

An altercation occurs between the surviving humans and one of them, Reese, is injured. Simmons tries to take care of her wounds, but Sinara (leader of the Kree Watch) orders her to be brought before her.

May informs Coulson and Tess of what happened with Simmons.

Shaw drives Quake to the area where Simmons must be captive.

Simmons is brought before Kasius, the lighthouse leader, a noble Kree leader. Kasius realizes that Simmons does not carry the “Metric” device on his arm.

Coulson and the other agents decide to install the devices in the arms, and for this they agree to work under the command of Grill, a human who is responsible for carrying out rescue activities.

Kasius names Simmons his new servant.

Shaw discovers that Daisy Johnson is Quake, and tells her that she is the one who will destroy the world.

Simmons is taken to attend to the Inhuman Abby (who can manipulate her own molecular density), since Kasius performs a ceremony where several leaders of alien races go to see the powers of certain Inhumans and then sell them.

Coulson together with a small group decide to use the Trawler to navigate a small surface of the Earth under the denomination 616, since in the notes of Virgil there is mention of this area. The group realizes that Virgil communicated with a group of the Earth, a small surface that remains intact.

Deke Shaw betrays Quake and leaves her at the mercy of Kasius, who is interested in how the Destroyer of Worlds is in the Lighthouse.

Quake is taken to a room where several Inhumans are training to demonstrate their powers to Kasius and potential buyers.

Inhuman Ben, able to read minds and convey thoughts, tells Quake that Kasius intends to destroy the Lighthouse.

Shaw reveals to Coulson that all humans have been sterilized and that Kasius is creating Inhumans artificially. In the Kree's lab, May discovers that they are analyzing Quake's DNA. Coulson questions Shaw about this. Unfortunately, Sinara captures May.

Kasius introduces Quake to potential buyers, but a Marauder says that it should not be displayed, but instead put to fight with other Inhumans. The Marauder takes off his mask, revealing himself to be Leo Fitz.

The Kree capture several teenagers for a Terrigenesis ceremony. Among these is Flint, a friend of Tess, who does have Inhuman DNA and therefore acquires powers, but Rodriguez saves him from being captured by the Kree. (AoS5E6)

At the dinner offered by Kasius, the guests discuss the food brought from Xandar.

May is brought to Earth's surface by the Kree Watch.

Faulnak, Kasius' brother, arrives to see the presentation of the Inhumans.

Flint discovers that he has the powers to control the rocks and manipulate them at will.

Tess is killed by the Kree.

Sinara is forced to face Quake by order of Faulnak and Kasius.

Quake manages to beat Sinara and momentarily faces the Kree, which gives Fitz and Simmons time to run away. Quake's powers are deactivated by Faulnak, due to the device she has injected into her neck, but Fitz and Simmons help her run away.

Enoch goes to Earth's surface to save May.

Maston-Dar, Faulnak's personal murderer, begins to hunt down agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (AoS5E7)

Enoch and May are captured by mysterious individuals on the surface of the Earth.

Simmons, Fitz and Quake discover that the Lighthouse has an artificial gravity system using Gravitonium. They are found by Shaw, who confesses that he really wants to help them escape.

The agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. they meet and decide to use the Trawler to go to Earth, there Flint, Rodriguez and Mackenzie decide to stay to take care of the Humans and Inhumans of the attacks of the Kree.

Kasius murders his brother, Faulnak.

May and Enoch discover that they are not only on Earth, but in the Zephyr One. An aging Robin Hinton welcomes you.

Samuel Voss, ally of Hinton, reveals to May that Hinton is still having trouble communicating due to his Inhuman powers. Coulson, Simmons, Fitz, Shaw and Quake join the rest of the Zephyr One crew. (AoS5E8)

The Kree release the Vrellxenians on the floors inhabited by Humans. These, with the help of Flint, Rodriguez and Mackenzie, begin to fight them.

Coulson and May find the fragment of the White Monolith, the one that was used in 2017 to transport them to the future.

Hinton's allies betray others. Voss shows Quake a video of the year 2018, in which it is seen he is leaving the Zephyr One. Voss tells him that shortly afterwards, a high intensity cataclysm resulted and with it the Earth was destroyed. Voss says that he will not let the group return to the past and allow that future to be fulfilled, but Quake manages to defeat Voss's allies, so he decides to assassinate Robin, so that he does not reveal more to the SHIELD agents

Before she dies, Robin reveals to May that she raised her after her mother's death in the past, and tells her what the team must do to return to the past.

Humans begin to face the Kree. (AoS5E9)

May reveals that Flint can use his powers to build the White Monolith and return them to the past with this.

Tess is resurrected by Kree technology, an unpolished version of the T.A.H.I.T.I.

Simmons and Fitz discover that the Zephyr One has been updated with technology based on the Gravitonium. Fitz realizes that the Gravitonium explains what happened to Earth and that it is evidence that they are in a temporary loop, and that the past cannot be changed, as explained by the laws of physics.

Sinara infiltrates the Zephyr One. With the help of May and Shaw, Sinara is killed during her duel with Quake.

Seeing that his forces are losing, Kasius decides to see his own clairvoyant, who has already experienced the events that are happening.

Yo-Yo Rodriguez tries to find the Inhuman who is being tortured, only to discover that it is about herself. Her self of the future, which has lived the timeline of this future, she reveals that the Earth was destroyed even though they tried to save it, as well as that it was captured by the Kree and was killed and revived multiple times throughout the decades He also confesses that Mackenzie will die in the events that Rodriguez will live and witness once the past returns. He tells him that if he wants to save the future, he must let Phil Coulson die, for he is dying. The Rodriguez of the future asks the present to leave as soon as possible, in doing so reveals that her arms have been amputated.

Quake confesses that he wants to stay in the future so as not to destroy the Earth, but Coulson uses an I.C.E.R. To make her unconscious.

Flint rebuilds the White Monolith.

Kasius murders Rodriguez of the future in front of Mackenzie. Then both fight. With the intervention of the present Rodriguez, Mackenzie manages to assassinate Kasius. The agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. They return in time when the White Monolith is activated and everyone is taken to the past. Deke Shaw is also taken to the past.

The surviving humans leave the Lighthouse using the Trawler, to find a new home in the vast universe. (AoS5E10)

2017

December

Day 4

General Hale claims her daughter, Ruby, for not attending her training classes at the HYDRA academy. (AoS5E11)

The agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. They reach the past, parking at the lighthouse of 2017.

Fitz activates the base's electricity and a video with the general of S.H.I.E.L.D. Rick Stoner of the year 1970 communicating that the Lighthouse was designed in order to house surviving Humans in case of an event that ends all life on the planet.

At the base, Fitz and May find three different Monoliths. In turn, they find a new chronicle: Noah. Noah informs them that he has been monitoring threats to Earth and tells them that recently an Asgardian was in New York, having heard the news of Thor's brief visit. (TR)

May sees that a Kree orb has been activated in Missouri. The team decides to go to investigate the anomaly. The team discovers that they are national fugitives.

Deke Shaw is found by Quake. Both go to the base of the lighthouse.

The agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. they arrive at the place where the Orb was activated, only to find Piper, who has activated the device to attract them. Piper reveals that he made a promise to Hale: she would catch the agents in order to be forgiven for their "crimes." However, the team is ambushed by a group of Android soldiers led by a mysterious masked figure, who orders everyone to be killed. The leader uses her albums to attack Mackenzie, so Rodriguez intervenes; however, those discs were directed towards the Inhuman, whose arms are cut by the developed Vibranium discs. The team manages to escape. Curiosity: Ruby's weapons are made of Vibranium, because after being revealed to the world in 2016, the Vibranium has been shared with the rest of the world, and some of its properties have been put to bad use. (Source)

Ruby's weapons are made of Vibranium, because after being revealed to the world in 2016, the Vibranium has been shared with the rest of the world, and some of its properties have been put to bad use. (Source) Fitz and Noah take the orb to Kree and put it next to the three Monoliths.

Ruby Hale, who was the leader of the androids in the ambush, is upset with her mother, the new HYDRA leader, since Ruby was sent in order to fight Quake, not the others.

Noah realizes that the Kree orb is a bomb and is about to explode. The explosion destroys the three Monoliths, whose reaction creates a gap in time space by opening a gap to the dimension of Fear.

Day 5

Carl Creel, the Absorbent Man, a retired boxer who faced Jack Murdock, is hired by Hale. (AoS5E11)

Next week we will continue with the events that took place throughout December 2017, which ends with the creation of a new team of guards: the Runaways.