 Chronology of the Marvel 66 Cinematic Universe: Ragnarök

After a long journey through the UCM series made by the late Marvel Television, we return to the Marvel Studios movies, in this case "Thor: Ragnarok", the acclaimed third installment of God of Thunder. We will also see some details of the fifth season of “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” and a mention of a race that will be introduced this November in cinemas.

2017

November

Mid

Doctor Strange returns to his talk with Wong, who is keeping the book that tells how the Celestials used the Gem of Power many years ago. Having spoken about the unknown whereabouts of the Soul gem, Wong warns that if someone decided to use the Gems of Infinity, the entire cosmos would have to do with a conflict beyond all imagination. (AIWPreludio2)

Thor and Loki talk to Hela, who claims that she is the legitimate queen of Asgard, Thor tries to stop his sister by throwing him the Mjølnir, which Hela, having used centuries ago, stops him and uses his powers to destroy him. Frightened by the fact, Loki orders Volstagg and Fandral to open the Bifrost, to Thor's annoyance, for he knows that accidentally taking Hela to Asgard is dangerous. As Thor supposed, Hela follows. During the persecution, Loki is attacked by his sister, this attack causes Loki to be expelled from the Bifrost and ends in an interdimensional hole that transports him to the curious planet of Sakaar.

Thor is both attacked by Hela and eventually arrives in Sakaar.

Hela arrives in Asgard and is received by Volstagg and Fandral, who insist on knowing where Thor is. As if someone wanted to quickly forget about them, Volstagg and Fandral are killed by Hela. Skurge, fearing for his life, swears loyalty to Hela.

In Sakaar, Thor is found by several Sakaarians, who try to capture him, but a mysterious woman arrives and captures Thor for herself.

Hela faces an entire legion of Einherjar, led by Hogun. Without any effort, Hela kills all Asgard's forces. Heimdall infiltrates the Bifrost and steals the sword known as Hofund, which is capable of activating the magic bridge.

In Sakaar, Thor is brought before the Grand Master (brother of the Collector). Thor meets Loki, who has been on the planet for weeks – time runs in a fun way in Sakaar, so it is unpredictable to calculate how much time passes with respect to other planets and dimensions.

Thor is taken to a jail, where there are other fighters and prisons participating in the Tournament of Champions. Thor meets Korg and Miek.

Hela enters Asgard's Palace and enters Odin's secret vault, witnessing a false Infinity Gauntlet, and at the same time saying that the Past Winters Chest is a useless object and that Surtur's crown is smaller than it seems . Hela is finally interested in the Eternal Flame, the most powerful of all. Using the Flame, Hela resurrects her former army of Berserker soldiers and her wolf Fenris.

Korg reveals to Thor that the woman who captured him is an Asgardian, whom Thor identifies as a Valkyrie. The informant of the Watchers cuts Thor's hair, preparing him for the duel in the great arena of the Grand Master.

Thor is taken to the Great Arena, where he discovers his opponent: Hulk. Happy to see his friend after two long years, Thor tries to talk to his friend, but makes the mistake of calling him Banner, which Hulk enrages and begins the attack. Thor tries the Black Widow technique to calm his ally, but it fails. While being defeated, Thor has a vision of his Father from the Valhala, which awakens his powers to control thunder and lightning. With his powers, Thor manages to subdue the Hulk. Not wanting his champion to lose, the Grand Master uses a device to incapacitate Thor.

Hela, having revealed to Skurge the ancient history of Asgard, decides to use her Berserker army to reconquer the Nine Realms, but discovers that the Hofund sword has been stolen.

Thor, who has been taken to Hulk's room after his defeat, awakens. Thor discovers that the Avengers Quinjet is stationed on the planet. The god of Thunder speaks with Heimdall taking advantage of the abilities of the former Bifrost guardian, who reveals that there is a portal that is able to get him out of Sakaar.

Thor calls Valkyrie to Hulk's room, and manages to remove the device from his neck. Thor escapes and goes to the Quinjet, Hulk follows. Not wanting his friend to leave, Hulk destroys much of the Quinjet; However, after watching Natasha Romanoff's last recording, Hulk transforms back to Banner, who believes they are still in the battle of Sokovia. After discovering that he has been trapped inside the Hulk for two years, Banner is perplexed.

The Grand Master orders Valkyrie and Loki to recapture Thor and the Hulk. Loki discovers that he is facing a Valkyrie and after reviving the Valkyrie Massacre, it leaves the God of Deception unconscious.

Valkyrie locates Thor and Banner and offers to help them defeat Hela. Thor names the new group the Revengers. Valkyrie deactivates the Obedience records of the other competitors, so that they create a distraction in what Thor manages to steal the Grand Master's ship.

Suspecting that he could betray him, Thor puts Loki a disc in his neck When he tries to recapture him, Thor incapacitates his brother.

The Revengers escape Sakaar using the Grand Master's ship.

Korg's group finds Loki, and they release him from the album. This, after reflecting on what his brother said, decides to go to Asgard to help him.

Thor arrives at Asgard's palace and contacts Hela. Using his father's weapon, Gungnir throws it, the Avenger fights his sister in a duel, but she manages to subdue him over time.

Skurge, Fenris and the Berserkes corner the Asgardians led by Heimdall. Banner decides to transform into Hulk to face Fenris in combat.

Hela leaves Thor blind in one eye after making a cut with one of his swords. Having a vision of his father from the Valhala, Odin tells Thor that Asgard is not a place, but his people, and that Asgard's spirit will live as long as people do. He reminds Thor that his hammer only helped him channel his power. Thor manages to subdue his true potential and attacks Hela.

Thor and Valkyrie face the Berserkers along with the remaining Asgardians, who are supported by Loki and the Sakaar prisoners. Using the Sakaarian ship, Heimdall leads the Asgardians to escape. Hela arrives at the Rainbow Bridge to face her adversaries. Loki and Thor realize that as long as Asgard continues to exist, Hela will continue to grab energy from that part of the dimension and will continue to grow in power, so Thor decides to realize the Ragnarök. Loki goes to the castle to resurrect Surtur with the Eternal Flame.

Skurge decides to help the Asgardians escape, but is killed by Hela.

Before resuscitating Surtur, Loki steals the Teseract from the vault.

Surtur resurrects and proceeds to destroy Asgard. Hulk helps Thor and Valkyrie get to the ship to escape the planet, while Surtur uses his sword in a catastrophic blow towards Asgard's structure, the blow slays Hela (or so we know for the moment). Asgard is destroyed by completing the prophecy of Ragnarök.

Thor is named King of Asgard, and reunites with his brother, who reveals that he is in the ship.

Thor decides to take his people to live on Earth, on a journey that would last for the next six months.

Day 25

After six months of being imprisoned in a government facility called Blue Raven Ridge, Leo Fitz is questioned again by Lt. Evans and Lucas about the location of their friends: Coulson and the other SHIELD agents Fitz exposes his latest theory: they were abducted by aliens. Before being taken back to prison, Lance Hunter, who managed to identify the secret message written by Fitz in the "Ballblaster Hooligan" magazines, pretends to be a lawyer to rescue his friend.

Hunter detonates one of the base walls and manages to escape using an army car.

Fitz reports on what happened in the last 6 months, and discovers that the news has declared S.H.I.E.L.D. as a deceased organization again, and that Quake is wanted for having attacked with the intention of killing General Glenn Talbot.

Fitz accesses security cameras that recorded what happened on the day of the disappearance of his friends and traces all the clues to a location: the Enoch chronicle department.

Man introduces himself as Enoch, and reveals that his race, the Chronicons have been on Earth for thousands of years and that he has been ordered to study the human race as he is an anthropologist chronicle (AoST6). (Editor's note: They would not be the first race that meets a similar goal, since we know that the Eternal have been hidden on Earth for 35 thousand years.) Enoch reveals that the agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. they are in the year 2091, and that I take them there because it is necessary, revealing that they learned that the entire human race is in danger, and that the chronicles can intervene in time in those extreme cases. Enoch says that his source is the Inhuman Robin Hinton, daughter of Charles Hinton

Robin has the ability to see the past and the future and all these premonitions are reflected in his drawings.

Enoch takes the Hinton, Hunter and Fitz to the facility known as the Lighthouse / Lighthouse on Lake Ontario.

Day 26

Through the drawings, Robin tells Fitz that his destiny is to rescue his friends from the year 2091.

Enoch reveals to Fitz that he used a capsule to travel to Earth thousands of years ago and is locked in the Blue Raven Ridge complex.

Fitz and Hunter manage to infiltrate and steal the capsule, as well as steal the Zephyr One from S.H.I.E.L.D. among other weapons that will be of help in the future.

Knowing that the Lighthouse will be in the future a base populated by the Kree and the last vestiges of Humanity, Fitz hides the weapons inside a wall, so that his friends manage to use those weapons and defend themselves. Fitz decides to enter a cryogenic dream for the next 74 years, in order to wake up in the future. Enoch confirms that he will take care of the capsule and help Fitz arrive safely in the future.

In the following report we will return to the dystopian future of the year 2091, for those who want to remember, you can see the first part of that future in this link. A hug!