         Chrome OS improves its tablet mode with Android 10 gestures

A couple of years ago, with the launch of the Pixel Slate, Google made it clear that Chrome OS became his operating system for laptops, convertibles and tablets, leaving in all these years the version for Android tablets totally abandoned.

Now Android version for tablets is Chrome OS, both operating systems share their compatibility with Google Play applications and games, Material Design interface and from now on gestures. Chrome OS implements Android 10 gestures.

Android gestures come to Chrome OS

To enhance the tablet mode of the Chromebooks, Google has implemented in its latest version ** new gestures ** to facilitate touch navigation, especially if you are already using a mobile with Android 10. The gestures are as follows:

For access the home screen in tablet mode you will have to slide from the bottom of the screen up.

For view open applications you will have to slide from the bottom of the screen to the middle of the screen.

To come back behind now you can do it by sliding from the left side of the screen.

For open the app drawer now you will have to swipe from the bottom of the home screen.

Chrome browser also adapts to tablets

Google also updates the browser Chrome to improve its interface for tablets. Now lets you open a new tab with a big button, reorder tabs by dragging and close tabs by sliding up.

