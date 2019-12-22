         Chrome flags: what they are and how to activate Chrome’s experimental features

Share it:

Google Chrome is, with high probability, the browser you will be using on your smartphone. While it is a browser more than known, there are a fairly important point in the browser that may not be as familiar. We talk, specifically, about their flags.

So, let's tell you what are the Google Chrome flags, and how you can use them to enhance the experience when using the Google browser.

Google Chrome Flags, what they are and what they are for

Chrome’s flags are experimental Chrome options, integrated into one of its pages. These experimental functions are being tested for the browser, but they are not even integrated in the beta versions. They are there, so that users who deem it appropriate, can "play" with them.

In each Chrome flag we will see a text that tells us what each one is for. However, remember that activating a flag may mean that other functions are broken

They are quite easy to use, in the sense that in each flag its operation is explained. Of course, like any experimental function, you should keep in mind that enabling these flags can lead to problems in the browser, and that there are elements that cease to function because they have enabled its experimental functions.

If we want to enter the Chrome Flags section, we have only write the following in the browser and hit enter. The process is the same for both PC and mobile.

chrome: // flags

When entering here, you will see the 'Experiments' section, in which you will be shown the following message, warning that you are activating experimental functions, and that this carries certain risks.

If you enable these features, you could lose your browsing data or put your security or privacy at risk. The enabled functions apply to all users of this browser.

If we are willing to take the risk, we have only to start exploring between the different experimental functions that Chrome has. In them, we will find two we are, enabled or disabled. If we want to activate some function, we have only to give enabled. Once done, we must restart the browser, for changes to take effect.