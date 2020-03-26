Christopher Nolan's Tenet Keeps Its Release Date

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The release schedule will be one of the industry's biggest problems as soon as the coronavirus crisis allows us to look at the billboards with hope, but, as that day arrives, the different producers and distributors face the complex challenge as they can.

Warner Bros. are taking great care to move their big bets of the year. ‘Wonder Woman 1984’, The sequel with which Patty jenkins hoping to repeat the success of 2017, it will hit theaters a couple of months later, postponing its premiere from June 5 to August 14.

As for ‘Tenet’, The mysterious new film of the magnetic Christopher Nolan, it seems that (at least with the data available today), there will be no more waiting for the bill: its premiere is still planned for July 17. According to Deadline, Warner is confident that by then the situation has improved enough.

Nolan, who also signs the solo script, has had the brilliant director of photography Hoyte van Hoytema (‘Interstellar’, ‘Dunkerque’) and with Ludwig Göransson (‘Black Panther’, ‘The Mandalorian’) as composer of the soundtrack.

With John David Washington Y Robert Pattinson as protagonists, we will also see in its cast Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Kenneth Branagh, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clémence Poésy and of course, Michael Caine.

‘Tenet’, With Syncopy Production in production, is slated for release on July 17.