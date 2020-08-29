Christopher Nolan is also looking forward to seeing Robert Pattinson in The Batman

Share it:

During a recent interview with CNA to promote his amazing new Tenet, Christopher Nolan got to talk about one of the co-stars of his movie puzzle, Robert pattinson, which we will see in the hall next year in anticipation The Batman of Matt Reeves.

Regarding the new iteration of Pattinson’s Dark Knight, a character that the author knows very well thanks to his Batman trilogy, Nolan said: “I can tell you this: he didn’t ask me for any advice. We kept a respectful silence on this almost until the end of the shoot. We just made a couple of lines and had a couple of conversations about various aspects of what he was going to face. But I was thrilled that he was cast for the role and I honestly think he will do an amazing job. I’m really curious and excited to see what he will do in that role“.

The Batman will be set in‘Universo New Earth which will be fully developed by Matt Reeves and which will also be part of the television series Gotham PD in development for HBO Max. Pattinson’s Batman instead it will be based on Year Two, therefore, with a career as a masked executioner just starting out.

The film will also see Zoe Kravitz in the role of Catwoman, Paul Dano in those of the Riddler, Colin Farrell in the role of Penguin, Andy Serkis come Alfred, Jeffrey Wright in the role of Commissioner Gordon e John Turturro in the role of Carmine Falcone. They will also be part of the cast Peter Sarsgaard and the rookie Jayme Lawson.

The Batman will be released in theaters on October 1, 2021. What do you think about it? Has this first trailer convinced you? Let us know yours in the comments below. During the DC FanDome, we recall, the new Wonder Woman 1984 trailer and the Justice League Snyder Cut trailer were also presented.

