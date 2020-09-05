Christopher Nolan: Do you remember the story of the chairs on the Tenet set? A book tells it

Share it:

You may remember that some time ago Anne Hathaway had made headlines after claiming that the director Christopher Nolan he usually bans chairs on his sets, but although a spokesman for the director has subsequently denied, now he has even thought of a book to clarify things.

The volume in question, which you can admire in the post at the bottom of the article, is an art-book dedicated to behind the scenes of the blockbuster with Robert Pattinson and John David Washington, and it is Denzel Washington’s own son confirm the version of Anne Hathaway: apparently Nolan actually bans chairs from his sets.

“Nolan’s set was Nolan’s no-frills and deliberately lacking in chairs“, we read inside the book, as underlined by the second post always below.”Watching the inexorable energy of the crew, Washington was determined to lead the front. ‘I said to myself: I can’t be tired. I can’t sit if these guys don’t sit. But then, after the sixth day, I just fell apart. I sat – on the first thing I found around there – because my body couldn’t go on. ‘“

In short, apparently Catwoman’s interpreter The Dark Knight – The Return he was right.

Before saying goodbye we remind you that the book in question, entitled “The Secrets of Tenet”, is currently on sale; furthermore, for other insights, we refer you to an exegesis on cinema by Christopher Nolan and to an essay on Tenet and the short circuit of the image.