Christopher Nolan asks the government for help in closing the cinemas due to the coronavirus

Christopher Nolan, director of The Dark Knight and Dunkirk, and a fervent advocate of the cinematic experience, has written an article for The Washington Post, calling for the support of the government, studios, and society to theaters, as big and small companies are suffering a lot during the crisis of the coronavirus.

In an opinion piece titled "Cinemas are a vital part of American social life. They will need our help"Nolan writes" When people think of movies, their minds go first to the stars, the studios, the glamor. In this era of "unprecedented challenge and uncertainty," Nolan asks Congress, when considering the monetary aid sent to support closed businesses, to see "our community for what it really is: a vital part of social life, which provides work for many and entertainment for all. "

"These are places of joyous coexistence where workers serve stories and goodies to the crowds who come to enjoy an evening with friends and family. As a filmmaker, my work can never be complete without those workers and the public they welcome"says the filmmaker.

Nolan concludes with "When this crisis passes, the need for collective human commitment, the need to live and love and laugh and cry together, will be more powerful than ever. We need what movies can offer us. Maybe, like me, you thought you went to the cinema for the surround sound, or for the Goobers [some goodies], or for the soft drinks and popcorn, or for the movie stars. But it wasn't like that. "

Unlike the many springtime movies that have been delayed due to COVID-19, Tenet, Nolan's Latest, starring John David Washington and Robert Pattinson, will be released on July 17th. If you want to know what Nolan's work will bring us, take a look at his latest trailer.