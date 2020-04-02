Entertainment

         Christopher Meloni will be Inspector Stabler again in a spin-off of 'Law & Order: Special Victims Unit'

April 2, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Great news for fans of 'Law & Order: Special Victims Unit'! Christopher Meloni will play the inspector Elliot Sabler again in a new (the seventh or eighth, as we count) spin-off of the thirty-year-old Dick Wolf franchise.

This new series, without a title yet, will follow a unit specialized in organized crime led by the former leader of the Special Victims unit of the New York Police. This would be the return of Meloni to the saga after leaving the series after its twelfth season.


The acting quarry of Law and Order

After leaving the series, we have been able to see Meloni in series such as 'Happy!', The adaptation of the Grant Morrison comic, 'Wet Hot American Summer', or as Commander Winslow in 'The Tale of the Maid', among others papers.

According to Deadline, this new series will be written based on showrunner by Matt Olmstead, former showrunner of 'Chicago PD'. For the rest, the details of this new spin off of 'Law and Order', or specifically, of 'Special Victims Unit' are still not entirely clear. We don't even know a title or when we'll be able to see it.

This would be, in any case, the first series of Wolfworld Entertainment, the producer of Dick Wolf, after the new millionaire contract he signed with NBC Universal. Deal that already had in the massive renewal of its series a few weeks ago its first revenues.

Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

