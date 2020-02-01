 Christopher McQuarrie says he won't propose a Superman movie again

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Known is the interest that the director Christopher McQuarrie He had for a while in Superman, to the point of thinking of a possible Kryptonian film, which if his entire plan had materialized, would have been connected to another Green Lantern movie. The director has already denied in the past that the studio proposed to direct any Superman movie or that he came to reject any offer for a DC movie, but we do know that it happened the other way around, that is, that he and actor Henry Cavill They made a proposal to Warner Bros.

There are not really many details about the proposal, and even less, what happened during those conversations, but in a series of tweets that have crossed with the fans, the director has shared his opinion on certain topics. Among them, he has confirmed that he has once asked the studio to make a Superman movie and will not do it again:

I asked once. I won't ask again, ”McQuarrie says in response to a fan who tells him he would love to see a Superman movie of his—

The director also had words for the artist Robert Lielfeld, who joined the conversation by releasing, in response to the previous comment, a "What a shame for Warner!", to what McQuarrie has said:

They have their own problems and I understand them. Deeply. But after 25 years listening to a no, even an idiot like me understands the message. I go where they value me.

By telling another user that every Superman movie will fail, blaming Superman's fans for the old movies (those of director Richard Donner), McQuarrie recognizes the difficulty of a character like Superman:

No. Superman is a potentially great character, although we must recognize that it is a challenge. The study keeps trying to define it for who it struggles with, not who it IS for. Meanwhile, Superman's greatest adversary has always been himself.

I asked eleven. I will never ask again. – Christopher McQuarrie (@chrismcquarrie) January 31, 2020

They have their own problems and I sympathize. Deeply. But after 25 years of hearing no, even an idiot like me gets the message. I go where I’m valued. – Christopher McQuarrie (@chrismcquarrie) January 31, 2020

No. Superman is a potentially great character – although admittedly a challenging one. The studio continues to try and define him by who he fights, not who he IS. Meanwhile, Superman’s greatest adversary has always been himself. Be true to that character and you’ll be delivered. – Christopher McQuarrie (@chrismcquarrie) January 31, 2020

The approach at the time of the filmmaker was to make a sequel to "The Man of Steel", but in the end nothing ended up materializing. It seems to be Warner Bros. did not reject McQuarrie's proposal but neither did they take any steps to materialize those ideas.