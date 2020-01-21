 Christophe Beck will perform the soundtrack of WandaVision

General News

The composer responsible for the soundtrack of the series is revealed "WandaVision", the second series of Marvel Studios for the Disney + platform and that will also arrive in this 2020. While filming is still taking place, we discovered that Christophe Beck ("Frozen the ice kingdom", "The Muppets") responsible for the musical accompaniment that the series will have.

It has been the composer himself who has announced his participation in a video in which he shares his emotion for this Marvel Studios television project, after having worked on the films "Ant-Man" Y "Ant-Man and the Wasp", Y defines the series as something "very very unique and special".

At the moment we are still waiting for official details about the history of this series that is not the first time that they refer to it as singular. We do know that the series will deepen the story of Wanda and Vision, and above all, we will finally have Wanda becoming Scarlet Witch.

