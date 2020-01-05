“Christmas takes over my person”: Danna Paola and the reactions for her beautiful red dress

The actress and singer Danna Paola It has become one of the spoiled public Sunday to Sunday with its participation in the musical reality 'The academy', transmitted by the signal of Aztec TV

The outfits of the interpreter of 'Notoriety' They always give what to talk about, because they make it look spectacular and turn on the social networks with each of them.

View this post on Instagram ErryMerry XMAS 🎄❤️little grinch’s. Happy good night to all, let's give more sincere hugs and less “I love you” badly spent, let's celebrate where you are, far away or at home, with our blood families, families by choice, real friends, eternal love and impossible love, pets and even strangers … with peace, good vibes and soooo much wine. Celebrate And celebrate you, give yourself lots of love, it's never too late to start over. 🤘🏻💋✌🏻 A post shared by Danna Paola (@dannapaola) on Dec 24, 2019 at 7:41 pm PST

Last Sunday, December 22, we could see Danna Paola in a beautiful red sequin dress, with which he confessed his love for the Decambrin era and the Christmas.

"Meanwhile, Christmas is still taking over my person," was the comment with which the 24-year-old shared a video where she walks wearing the dress designed by Benito Santos

In his video, Danna Paola interpreted the emblematic theme of Mariah Carey: "All I Want For Christmas Is You." It should be noted that that song was placed on top of Billboard this year and gave a new record to the American.

For its part, Benito Santos He also shared photos of the red dress in his personal account of Instagram, where he said that the garment was made to measure Danna Paola.

With information from Millennium

