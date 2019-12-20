Christmas sales on the Epic Store: free games, 10 € coupons and many discounts

Share it:

Also on Epic Games Store began the inevitable Christmas Sale, with discounts up to 75% on a wide selection of titles, even on the most recent ones. Among the many, Borderlands 3 stand out at € 38.99, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order at € 49.79, Red Dead Redemption 2 at € 47.99 and Control at € 40.19, to name a few.

The good news, however, did not end there, since Epic Games has well thought of adding more spice to this promotional initiative. To begin with, it offers the opportunity to get a voucher worth 10 euros usable on the purchase of games with a price higher than 14.99 euros. Receiving the voucher is very simple: all you have to do is head to this address and click on the yellow button with the word "Get Epic coupon". You have time until 08:59 of 1 May 2020 to use it. Furthermore, you will receive another voucher every time you use one to purchase a game starting at 14.99 euros! With this mechanism, for example, you can buy Borderlands 3 for 28.99 euros and immediately after Control for 30.19 euros!

What's more, the 12-day free games initiative also started! From today until December 19, you can redeem a free game per day. As we write to you is available free Into the Breach: run to add it to your library, you have until 17:00 tomorrow 20 December, when it will be replaced by another title!