Christmas miracle? New employee earns screen at work dinner and quits

A young man proved to have the best luck by earn a mega screen 50 inches in the inn of his job, where he only had five days old.

The man, identified as Adriel Garcia, he told through his profile in Facebook that he had barely entered the place on a Monday and that on Saturday he was invited to the Christmas dinner organized by work.

That day he ran with the fortune of winning the big tv, but what surprised him most in his story is that he confessed that He would not show up to work in the same place.

“I went to work just Monday and they told me that if I wanted to go to the inn on Saturday. And that I go and earn the (screen) of 50 (inches) ha ha ha. What they do not know is that I will not go on Monday, ”said the young man Adriel Garcia

His publication was all the rage among social network users, who have shared it more than 63 thousand times and have reacted to it 28 thousand times.

Among the comments you can also see polarized opinions, because while some caused laughter others considered that the attitude of the young man was cynical.

