Christmas markets in Spain to visit on the December 2019 Bridge

Tomorrow starts the December Bridge of 2019. A perfect occasion to get away. If you like Christmas very much, you will be interested to know what are the best Christmas markets in Spain. We tell you!

Market of the Plaza Mayor, Madrid

The central Christmas market Plaza Mayor of Madrid It is the best known in Spain. More than 100 wooden booths with numerous items for sale: nativity scenes, joke items, toys… It is open from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Christmas market of Puerto Portals, Mallorca

He Christmas Market It is considered one of the best Christmas markets not only in Spain, but throughout Europe. It has a magical atmosphere, reminiscent of the markets in northern Europe. In addition to numerous booths, it offers a very broad program of activities: children's workshops, Santa Claus visit …

In the market you will find a great gastronomic offer, which consists of traditional national and international dishes.

Saint Lucia Fair, Barcelona

The Santa Lucia Fair, in Barcelona, ​​has been underway since late 18th century. It has a very particular atmosphere and has more than 300 booths with items of all kinds for sale: toys, handicrafts, nativity scenes …

Christmas market in Plaza del Pilar, Zaragoza

The one in Plaza del Pilar is one of the most beautiful Christmas markets in Spain of all. A total of 40 booths, in addition to many other surprises for adults and children: organic roundabout, tree of desires, ferris wheel … In addition, in the Basilica del Pilar you can see a giant Bethlehem, with more than 1,000 square meters.

If you have not yet organized your getaway for the December 2019 Bridge, Now is the time to do it!