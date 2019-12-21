Christmas markets in Europe to visit on the December 2019 Bridge

Share it:

Tomorrow starts the December Bridge of 2019, much awaited by all. If you still don't have any plans, do you dare with a last minute getaway? If you want to spend a few days with your family, you will be interested to know what are the most beautiful Christmas markets in Europe of all.

Bolzano Market (Italy)

Although when we talk about Christmas markets we think of northern Europe, in Italy there is one of the most beautiful of all. Located in South Tyrol, Bolzano is a really lovely city, especially at this time of year. Piazza Walther is decorated with Christmas lights and more than 80 wooden stalls where you will find local crafts and delicacies from the local cuisine.

Gengenbach (Germany)

If you want to feel the true Christmas spirit, you can't miss the Gengenbach flea market, in Germany. One of the prettiest villages in the Black Forest, which at Christmas seems to be taken out of a fairy tale. One of the main attractions is the facade of the Town Hall, in which each of the 24 windows mimics a large advent calendar.

Graz (Austria)

If you love Christmas nativity scenes, the Austrian city of Graz will make you fall in love. It is tradition to carve all figures of the nativity scene on ice since 1996. In addition, in the Casco Viejo there is a beautiful Christmas market, where you can tour the stalls to the rhythm of a choir.

Rapperswil-Jona, Switzerland

Rapperswil-Jona is a charming Swiss city to shores of lake Zurich. The Christmas market consists of more than 250 stalls located along its medieval Old Town: handicrafts, a carousel for children, booths in which they serve delicious Swiss hot chocolate … And, of course, live music.



These are the most beautiful Christmas markets in Europe!