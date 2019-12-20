Christmas Lottery and Child Lottery: in which one can you earn more money?

Share it:

December is a highly anticipated month for all of us. Christmas comes, in which we share time with our family and friends. In addition, the Christmas Lottery is celebrated. As soon as 2020 begins, another of the most anticipated draws by all takes place: the Children's Lottery. So it’s interesting to know the differences between the Christmas Lottery and Child Lottery, and which one makes more money.

Child and Christmas Lottery



The Christmas Lottery distributes more money than the child's. The first prize, "Fat" It corresponds to 400,000 euros per tenth. The second prize is 225,000 euros per tenth, and the third prize 50,000 euros per tenth. As for the Children's Lottery, the first prize is 200,000 euros per tenth. Less money? Yes. Easier to touch you? Too.

The Child Lottery distributes less money than the Christmas Lottery, but more times. As there are three refunds, the chances of your touching are 30%. Instead, in the Christmas lottery There is only one refund, so the odds decrease to 10%.

We will translate all these figures into probabilities. In Christmas, the chance of winning "El Gordo" is 1 in 100,000. As for the rest of the prizes, the percentage increases to 5%. As for the Children's Lottery, the statistics are much more favorable: you have a 7% chance of winning any of the prizes in the raffle.

Those who have to pay the refund at Christmas time usually invest it in buying a tenth for the Children's Lottery. Now you know the differences between both draws, and what prizes correspond to each one of them.