Christmas Lottery 2019: Why ‘The Black Cat’ is such a famous administration to buy the Lottery?

In Spain there are two great options when buying a tenth of the Christmas Lottery: go to a Lottery Administration or do it online. Although buying the tenth online is much faster and easier, there are still many who prefer to go to the Administration because they believe that they will have more luck in the draw. The black cat It is one of the most famous Administrations of all. We tell you his story!

The Black Cat of Barcelona

The known Lottery Administration The Black Cat is in Barcelona, ​​and in 2012 he completed his first 100 years of life. It is located at number 40 on Pelai Street.

It is a great reference of the Christmas Lottery, and every day hundreds of people queue at the door to get their tenths. And not only that: the email The Administration is full of requests for tenths sent from all corners of Spain.

The Administration opened its doors on December 13, 1912 hand in hand Ernestina Baró i Puig. However, it was not until 1932 when it was installed in the current location.

The first big prize that El Gato Negro distributed was the second prize of the Christmas Lottery of 1938. However, the Administration did not become popular until the 50s. In 1951 he distributed the second prize of the Christmas raffle again, and only two years later he distributed the third prize.

More recently, The black cat He has distributed prizes in the Christmas draws of 2003, 2004 and 2010. In addition, on November 15, 2003, someone became a billionaire thanks to the six hits of the Primitiva.

Customers have the habit of going to buy their tenths with black cats wooden, stuffed … Everything is little to call luck!

During his years of history, great personalities such as Lola Herrera or Antonio Machín, among many others.