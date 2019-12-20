Christmas Lottery 2019: Why is La Bruixa D’or such a famous administration to buy lottery?

Share it:

In Spain there are some very famous Lottery Administrations, such as Doña Manolita in Madrid. Thousands of people come every year to wait for the time it takes to get a tenth. One of the best known and visited is La Bruixa D’or, in Lleida. This is his story.

La Bruixa D’or: magic and good luck

In 1986 Lliset created La Bruixa D’or as Lottery Administration. Fleeing from the big cities, he decided to open it in Sort, a small municipality in the province of Lleida.

A short time later, in 1994, he distributed the first grand prize in the Child Lottery. He repeated the same success in 1996, 1998 and 2000. It was in 2003 when La Bruixa D’or distributed "El Gordo", the first prize of the Christmas Lottery.

Only one year later he distributed again "Fat", and madness broke out. It was from that moment when the Administration became especially famous nationwide. So much so that today there are many people who do not hesitate to travel many kilometers to get a tenth.

In addition, he has adapted very well to the new times. It was one of the first Administrations in sell lottery online. Currently about 90% of its activity is online.

Beyond the great prizes he has distributed, La Bruixa D’or It has been a great success due to the idea of ​​its founder. And, creating a story around a witch who gives good luck was a great success.

Everything indicates that this 2019 will be another year of good luck for the "lucky little witch". What are you waiting to get a tenth of the Administration?