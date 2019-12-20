Christmas Lottery 2019: Why is ‘Doña Manolita’ such a famous administration to buy the Lottery?

Share it:

Every year in the months of November and December we find the same stamp in the center of Madrid: long lines in Doña Manolita, the most famous Administration in Spain to buy the Christmas Lottery. But where does that fame come from?

Doña Manolita's story

Mrs. Manuela de Pablos He opened Administration No. 67 on Calle Ancha de San Bernando, in the heart of Madrid, in 1904 with his three sisters. At that time I did not know that it would become the best known Administration in Spain.

The first customers were students of the Central University of Madrid, who were attracted to the beauty of Doña Manolita. At first it seemed that luck was resisting its customers, so he went to Zaragoza to visit the Virgen de Pilar and bless several tenths. Chance and belief caused the tenths to be rewarded in the Christmas Lottery.

From that moment on, the popularity of the Administration only grew. In the early 1930s, Doña Manolita moved to Gran Vía. She closed when the end of all the shows of the Gran Vía of Madrid.

Doña Manolita used to spend the summer in La Toja, as far as it took some tenths to sell. In little more than a year he managed to distribute 14 jackpots. That was how he gained a consolidated and recognized fame. He left the business permanently in 1951.

The business was in the same location until 2011. Since then it remains in the Carmen Street 22. The long lines at Doña Manolita are repeated every year. People from all corners of Spain come to the Administration to place their hope and enthusiasm.