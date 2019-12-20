Christmas Lottery 2019: Where is the Extraordinary Christmas Draw celebrated?

Share it:

The Christmas lottery It was held in Spain for the first time on December 18, 1812 in the city of Cádiz. It is currently the most popular and important draw nationwide. 30% of the total annual turnover of State Lotteries and Bets comes from this draw. Do you know when and where the Christmas Lottery is celebrated 2019?

Christmas Lottery Draw 2019: time and place

For 40 years the Extraordinary Christmas Draw took place in the State Lottery and Betting draw hall. It was located in the central street Guzmán el Bueno, in Madrid.

It was in 2010 when, with the aim of expanding the capacity before the great interest of following the draw closely, he moved to the Palace of exhibitions and congresses, located on the Paseo de la Castellana. It was there where it was held until 2011.

As of 2012, and until today the Christmas Lottery draw is held in the Royal Theater of Madrid. There the "Gordo" raffle will take place on December 22 at 9:15 in the morning.

If you want go personally to the Royal Theater To follow the raffle live and direct, you do not have to pay or book a ticket. The entrance of the assistants is in order of arrival, until full capacity is reached. Our recommendation is that you go well in advance. There are those who even spend the night there. The enclosure doors open at 8:00 on December 22.

If you have already bought your tenth, you will be interested to know what are the prizes of the Christmas Lottery 2019.