Christmas Lottery 2019: what is the pedrea of ​​the Christmas Lottery

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Extraordinary Draw of the Christmas Lottery 2019 is getting closer. If you still don't have your tenth, we tell you how to buy Christmas Lottery online. If you already have it, there are many doubts about which prizes they can touch you. Well, the pedrea of ​​the Christmas Lottery It is one of the most distributed prizes of all, just behind "El Gordo".

Pedrea of ​​the Christmas Lottery: what it is

On December 22, the Christmas Lottery 2019 is celebrated in the Royal Theater of Madrid, with the children of San Ildefonso as the main protagonists of the event. During the raffle the children sing many prizes, and the most repeated of all is the one that is accompanied by the phrase "one thousand euros". That is the pedrea of ​​the Christmas Lottery.

The raffle lasts about four hours, during which the children of San Ildefonso sing a total of 1,794 prizes of 1,000 euros. Be careful, because this does not mean that if you are one of the lucky ones, you are going to pocket 1,000 euros.

And it is 1,000 euros to the series, not the tenth. Each series is made up of 10 tenths, so you would take 100 euros. Therefore, you would recover the 20 euros you have paid for the tenth, plus 80 euros.

The truth is that the pedrea is a great joy when your tenth has not been graced with "Fat" or another of the main prizes.

The Christmas Lottery prizes are public and established. The first prize, more popularly known as "El Gordo", has a remuneration of 400,000 euros to the tenth (320,000 euros after taxes).

If you still don't have your tenth, Now is the time to get him!