Christmas Lottery 2019: What is a Wire, a Hopper or Liras?

If you have already bought your tenth, surely you are looking forward to the arrival of December 22 with the hope of winning "El Gordo", the first prize. During the day we will talk about many terms that you may not know: wire hopper… We explain the meaning of all of them below so you don't miss anything!

Christmas Lottery 2019: the words you should know

When we talk about wire, we refer to the threads of the tables in which the boys and girls of San Ildefonso place the prize balls and numbers. All the balls are perfectly ordered, so it is easy to match each number with the prize that corresponds to it.

Regarding lyreThe mechanism by which the balls are placed in an organized manner is known as such. In addition, you can check them just before the draw begins. In total there are 200 lira, and in each of them fit 500 balls. This results in the 100,000 number balls in the Christmas lottery.

And finally, the hopper, the transparent container that is used to move the balls from the liras to the drums on December 22.

These are other terms you should know: