Christmas Lottery 2019: What are the odds of winning the ‘Gordo’?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

If you already have your tenth of the Christmas Lottery, surely you have marked in red on the calendar on December 22. But do you know what the odds of winning "El Gordo"? It is the first prize of the Lottery and correspond 400,000 euros per tenth (before taxes).

Odds of winning "El Gordo" in the Christmas Lottery 2019: the keys

Logically, everyone who has a tenth wants to win the first prize, "El Gordo". However, the chances of this happening are remote: 0.00001%, or, what is the same, 1 in 100,000. Although, as they always say, someone has to touch. So, why not try?

Of course you have to be realistic, and know that chances that no prize will touch you They are 86%.

Experts explain that in the Christmas Lottery there are no pretty or ugly numbers, or tricks that are worth. Everyone is very free to have their own beliefs, but from the scientific point of view the 100,000 balls They are the same, and they all have the same possibilities to leave. "El Gordo" is a ball of those 100,000.

Therefore, there are many people who settle for recover the money who have played in the Christmas Lottery. However, the odds of touching the refund are also not very high: 9%.

As for the chances of winning, they are much higher in the Child Lottery: 7.82%. The draw is held on January 6, and it is easier to score a prize: out of 100,000 numbers, 37,812 get a prize.

In the Christmas lottery, just 13,334 numbers out of 85,000 have a prize.