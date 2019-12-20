Christmas Lottery 2019: These are famous to those who have touched

Share it:

Surely you are looking forward to the next December 22 to win "El Gordo" of the Christmas Lottery or at least get a "pinch". Next we tell you they are famous to those who have touched them.

Carmen Lomana

As she shared with her followers, Carmen Lomana had the Christmas Lottery. However, she does not like to buy tenths, but prefers that her friends give her shares. So, when he touched the Christmas raffle prize, as she was not used to checking it, she missed the three month period to collect it.

Nieves Herrero

Another of the celebrities who have touched them is the journalist Nieves Herrero. She commented that she likes to buy whole numbers and then distribute shares with her friends and family. One year his father touched the fourth prize of the Christmas Lottery.

Nacho Warriors

Nacho Guerreros, known for his role as Coque in which is coming, changed his life in 2002 when "Fat" He fell in Calahorra, the Rioja town where he was born and raised. At that time I worked as a waiter. His father decided to share the prize with him, so he managed to fulfill his dream: buy the rights of "Bent" to take the play to the theater.

Soraya Arnelas

Soraya Arnelas has confessed on more than one occasion the great fondness she feels for playing the Christmas Lottery since it is a great tradition in his family. Buy tenths in almost every city you travel to, and share shares with your family. A few years ago he won the second prize.

Mercedes Mila



The presenter Mercedes Milá had the Christmas lottery in 2006 with one of the shares he bought in Meamedia, the producer he worked for at the time. Many workers took a good "pinch".