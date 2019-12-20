Christmas Lottery 2019: The best costumes of the attendees of the San Ildefonso raffle

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

If you are interested in going to the Royal Theater of Madrid on December 22 to see live and live the Extraordinary Sweepstakes of the Christmas Lottery 2019, you should know that one of the great traditions is to go in disguise. But be careful Because any costume is not worth it. The costumes of those attending the Royal Theater are the most original. These are some of the best.

The best costumes of the attendees of the San Ildefonso raffle

There are those who bet on calling to faith so that their number is one of the winners. Thus, there are many who bet to go to the Royal Theater disguises of some religious figure: Bishop, nun, monk … Of course, they always do it accompanied by a sasapland with the image of their tenth in size XL.

There is always room for humor, so it is also common to see some of the most iconic characters of humor in Spain: Torrente, Chiquito de la Calzada, Los Morancos ..

In full Christmas holidays, you can not miss the Christmas motif costumes: Christmas trees, stars, angels … You just have to give imagination to be the most original!

There are many people who belong to associations. They usually wear the most eye-catching accessories, such as giant glasses and colares wigs, along with a sasapland with a vindictive message.

And finally, the topical characters. If you want a costume of the most original and that does not go unnoticed, you just have to review both political and social news of 2019. Do you want to go for Donald Trump? Or from Puigdemont? And why not Pedro Sánchez?

If you are going to go to the Teatro Real in Madrid on December 22, now is the time to think about the costume you like best.