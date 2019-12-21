Christmas Lottery 2019: Is the current Lottery prize comparable to that of years ago?

Share it:

If you already have your tenth for the Christmas Sweepstakes that is celebrated on December 22, you are sure to be the winner with "Fat", the first prize, which corresponds to 400,000 euros (320,000 euros after taxes). But is the 2019 Christmas Lottery prize comparable to that of years ago?

Evolution of the prizes in the Christmas Lottery

He first Christmas raffle in Spain it was held in 1812. As is logical, times change and, therefore, the prices of both the tenths and the prizes do too. But the truth is that the amount of the awards has not evolved in parallel with the cost of living. And, a century ago with "El Gordo" you could buy a complete building, while now you can only afford one home.

The price of the tenth in 1812 was 40 reais, approximately 6 euro cents. In 1870 the tenth was already 0.30 euros and the first prize corresponded to 150,000 pesetas, about 900 euros. At that time it was a true fortune.

Already in the 20th century, the tenth Christmas Lottery It cost 60 cents of euro, and taking over "El Gordo" meant having a practically assured life.

Currently the first prize of the Christmas Lottery It is 400,000 euros (320,000 euros after taxes). A figure that is not bad, but that has nothing to do with what it meant to win "El Gordo" in another era.

Therefore, when asked if the Christmas Lottery prize 2019 With that of years ago, the answer is clearly no.

Of course 320,000 euros Net give for a lot. You can buy a house and, depending on its price, it may even reach you to reform it. Luck!