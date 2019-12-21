Christmas Lottery 2019: How to go to the Christmas Lottery draw?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

On December 22, the Christmas Lottery 2019 is celebrated. If you already have your tenths, you have two possibilities to follow the raffle: through the Internet or television, or go to the Royal Theater of Madrid. If you have the opportunity, going to the Christmas Lottery raffle is an experience you will never forget. In addition, the entrance is totally free, which is a great point in favor.

Go to the Christmas Lottery draw: the keys

If you want go to the Christmas Lottery draw To know if your number is the lucky one, you don't have to book or buy a ticket in advance. It will be held at the Teatro Real in Madrid, located in the central Plaza de Oriente. The entry on December 22 will be by order of arrival, in the same way that has been done for a couple of years.

For the moment the SELAE has not confirmed what the capacity will be. However, everything indicates that it will extend the limit of last year 2018, which was 100 people. Even so, if you want to attend the raffle, it is recommended that you go well in advance to queue. There are those who spend the night at the gates of the Royal Theater.

The drawing room will open its doors at 8:00 so that viewers can access. At 8:30 the table presiding over the Christmas Lottery 2019 and that authorizes the start of the draw. All attendees who wish may check the balls before they are introduced into the bass drum.

He Christmas Lottery draw 2019 It lasts between five and six hours.