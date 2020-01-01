Christmas Lottery 2019: How to find and buy a number

Share it:

Tomorrow December 22 is celebrated on Extraordinary Draw of the Christmas Lottery 2019. If you haven't bought your tenth yet, don't worry because you're in time to do it. Here’s how to find and buy a number easily.

Search and buy a Christmas Lottery number 2019

In this draw, fortune and superstition have a lot to do. Everyone has a lucky number or a desasaplandated date. So, why not play it?

On the official Lottery website you can search for your favorite number or termination. You just have to enter the number you are interested in and click on the "Search" tab. By now there will be many numbers exhausted If this is the case, the website will show you similar numbers that are available.

When you have the tenth that you like, just click on "Add to cart" to start the purchase process. Thanks to the advance of new technologies, more and more people are encouraged to buy their tenths of the Internet Christmas Lottery. Do not worry because they have exactly the same validity as those you can find in the physical Administrations.

If you want to buy your tenth of the Christmas Lottery 2019 online, you have a deadline until 23:45 hours Today, December 21.

Tomorrow at 9:10 the drums will start spinning in the Royal Theater of Madrid, where the raffle is held. The first prize, popularly known as "El Gordo" corresponds to 400,000 euros per tenth.

