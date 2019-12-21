Christmas Lottery 2019: How to divide a prize with family and friends?

Share it:

December 22 is a day long awaited by all as it celebrates the Christmas Lottery 2019. If you want to share the happiness of winning a prize with your family and friends, we explain what you should do to divide a prize with them through participations. It is very simple!

Participation is a unofficial ticket, that is, it is not issued by State Lotteries and Betting, with which several people share the same tenth. This is very common in bars, offices … And more and more among friends and family.

Do not worry because participating is not complicated. You have to indicate the draw and the date. In this case: Extraordinary Christmas Draw on December 22, 2019. In addition, the following data must be reflected: tenth number, amount and your personal data (ID and postal address).

You eat Participation Organizer you are the one who assumes the payment obligation to those who have distributed them if the tenth is awarded. That is, they cannot go to collect their prize. You must be the one who does it, and then distribute the money that corresponds to each person.

The rise of new technologies It has made it easier to send shares to our loved ones. Until not many years ago we sent them by mail to relatives and friends who were far away. Today we can do it by Telegram, email, WhatsApp …

Now you know how to split a prize with yours in the Christmas Lottery 2019. If you still don't have your tenth, you can still buy it. You can choose one of the most famous Administrations, such as Doña Manolita, in Madrid.