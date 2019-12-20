Christmas Lottery 2019: How much money can you touch?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

On December 22, 2019 the Christmas Lottery a Spain. A very special date for all of us, in which we hope to get rich. If you have already bought your tenth, you know how much money you can play in the Christmas Lottery?

There are for sale a total of 170 million tenths. That is, 170 series of 100,000 numbers each. The total collection will amount to 3,400 million euros, of which 70% will be distributed in prizes: 2,380 million euros.

This is the money you can touch in the Christmas Lottery

I'm sure you're looking forward to your touch "Fat", the first prize. The tenth is awarded with 400,000 euros. The second prize amounts to 125,000 euros per tenth and the third to 50,000 euros per tenth.

If your number is awarded with one of the two fourth prizes, you will receive 20,000 euros per tenth. And, each of the eight fifth prizes They will be 6,000 euros per tenth.

As for the pedrea of ​​the Christmas Lottery, he distributes a total of 1,794 prizes of 100 euros per tenth. It is one of the most common awards.

Regarding approaches, there are three types. The "Gordo" is 2,000 euros per tenth, the second, 1,250 euros per tenth and, the third, 960 euros per tenth.

In the hundreds There are also four types, all awarded with 100 euros per tenth. If the last two digits of your tenth number match those of the first or second prize, you will earn 100 euros per tenth.

And finally, the refund, 20 euros per tenth.

If you have Christmas Lottery participations with your family or friends, you should know that the only one who can collect the prize It is who has issued the shares and has the tenth original. Then, he has to take care of distributing the money.