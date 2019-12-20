Christmas Lottery 2019: How much money can you touch me?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

If you already have your tenth for the Extraordinary Sweepstakes of the Christmas Lottery 2019 that is celebrated on December 22, you are sure to know how much money you can touch. The first prize, popularly known as "El Gordo", corresponds to 400,000 euros to the tenth (before taxes). But, in addition, there are many other awards. We tell you everything below!

The money you can touch in the Christmas Lottery 2019

He Christmas Lottery draw 2019 It will distribute a total of 2,380 million euros in prizes, exactly the same amount as last year. The prize most desired by all is "El Gordo", which will distribute 400,000 euros to the tenth.

He second prize it will be 125,000 euros to the tenth, and the third to 50,000 euros to the tenth. In the same way as in 2018, there will be two fourth prizes of 20,000 euros to the tenth, and eight fifth prizes of 6,000 euros to the tenth.

But that's not all. The pedrea of ​​the Christmas Lottery is one of the prizes that most play: a total of 1,794 prizes 100 euros to the tenth.

Regarding approachesThere are three types: the "Gordo", and the second and third prize, which reward the number before and after the winner. The approximation of "El Gordo" corresponds to 2,000 euros per tenth. The second is 1,250 euros to the tenth, and the third, 960 euros to the tenth.

It is interesting to know that all those prizes whose amount is less than or equal to 20,000 euros will not have to pay Estate. It is the new limit of the General State Budget Act of 2018.

The rule entered into force in July of last year 2018. In the Christmas lottery 2018 all those Christmas Sweepstakes prizes of up to 10,000 euros were exempt. This 2019 the limit is set at 20,000 euros, and by 2020 the exemption will reach prizes of up to 40,000 euros.