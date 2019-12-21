Christmas Lottery 2019: How much does a complete series cost?

Share it:

There are barely a few days left until the Extraordinary Sweepstakes of the Christmas Lottery 2019 is celebrated. A day in which everyone who has a tenth hopes to be graced with "Fat", the first prize. It is well known to all that the price of a tenth is 20 euros. But what about a complete series?

Price of a Christmas Lottery series

The first and most important thing is to know the difference between series, ticket and tenth.

Serie: The series is the name given to the set consisting of a ticket of each number that participates in the draw (between 00000 and 99.999). Therefore, the Christmas Lottery consists of 170 series.

The series is the name given to the set consisting of a ticket of each number that participates in the draw (between 00000 and 99.999). Therefore, the Christmas Lottery consists of 170 series. Ticket: The ticket is made up of ten tenths of the same number and series. From each of the numbers (ranging from 00000 to 99.9999) 170 tickets are issued.

The ticket is made up of ten tenths of the same number and series. From each of the numbers (ranging from 00000 to 99.9999) 170 tickets are issued. Tenth: and, finally, the tenth, the tenth part of a ticket. This is what we all usually buy in the Lottery Administrations. Taking into account that each ticket is made up of ten tenths, of each number there is a total of 1,700 tenths.

Each series consists of a total of 100,000 tickets, and 170 series are issued. Therefore, responding to how much a series is worth, they are 20 million euros.

The total amounts to 3.4 billion euros, of which 70% will go to the prizes.

Regarding the awards, the Christmas Lottery 2019 will distribute 4 million euros the complete series, 400,000 euros to the tenth, with the first prize. The winners of the second prize will take 1,250,000 the series, 125,000 per tenth.

