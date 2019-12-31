Christmas Lottery 2019: How many tenths of the same number are there?

Share it:

Sunday December 22 is celebrated on Extraordinary Christmas Lottery Draw. One of the most anticipated dates by all Spaniards, and in which the life of many of them changes. Everything is ready at the Teatro Real in Madrid, where the raffle is held, so that the drums start spinning at 9:00 a.m.

The system will be exactly the same as in previous years. Two drums, one for the numbers and one for the prizes. In the number one there are a total of 100,000 balls, one for each number from 00000 to 99999.

About how many tenths of the same number, it is interesting to know that the tenth is the minimum unit of the Christmas Lottery draw. It has a price of 20 euros and is what we all usually buy in the Lottery Administrations and official websites. It is known as tenth because it is the tenth part of a ticket. That is, there are ten tenths with the same number and the same series.

For him Extraordinary Christmas Lottery Draw A total of 170 bills of each number are issued. Taking into account that each ticket has 10 tenths, we conclude that each number is 1,700 tenths.

This year 2019 State Lotteries and Betting will distribute in the Christmas Lottery Draw a total amount of 2,380 million euros, of which 680 million will be allocated solely and exclusively to the winners of "El Gordo", the first prize.

The 4 million euros corresponding to "Fat" They are distributed among the entire ticket, that is, 10 tenths. Therefore, if your tenth is awarded the first prize of the Christmas Lottery you will win 400,000 euros. But, eye, because you must pay tax to the Treasury. "Clean" you will have 324,000 euros left.