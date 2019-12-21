Christmas Lottery 2019: How many tenths of lottery does a series have?

Share it:

On December 22, the Christmas lottery. The draw is carried out through the Traditional System, that is, with a hype for the numbers and another for the prizes. It lasts about three hours. If you already have your tenth and you hope to get the first prize, better known as "El Gordo", surely you have many questions in mind regarding the 2019 Christmas Lottery prizes. Here we explain how many tenths of a lottery a Serie.

A series of the Christmas Lottery, how many tenths of lottery do you have?

The draw consists of a total of 170 series, and each series has 100,000 tickets.

A ticket is a total of ten tenths of the same number and series.

What is a series in the draw? The sequences numbered between 00000 and the last are known as such.

Therefore, in the 2019 Christmas Lottery a total of 100,000 numbers, from 00000 to 99.999. A total of 170 series is issued, which means that each number corresponds to 170 tickets.

What does all this mean? That each number from 00000 to 99.999 is played in 1,700 tenths. If we multiply 100,000 numbers by 1,700 tenths of each number, we have that the total number of tenths issued is 170,000,000.

The money raised in total amounts to 3.4 billion euros, of which 70% goes to prizes.

In short, the tenth is the smallest unit of the draw for the Christmas lottery, and has a price of 20 euros. We tell you how you can buy tenths through the Internet and in Administrations.