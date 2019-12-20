Christmas Lottery 2019: How long can you buy a tenth?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

On December 22 the Extraordinary Draw of the Christmas Lottery is celebrated. If you still don't have your tenth, you can buy it from one of the most famous Administrations in Spain, such as Doña Manolita in Madrid. But how much can you Buy Christmas Lottery 2019? This is the deadline.

Until what day can you buy Christmas Lottery 2019

You will like to know that you are still in time to Buy Christmas Lottery 2019. The tenths will be on sale until the previous day, on December 21, both in Administrations and at authorized points of sale on the Internet.

Of course, the time will vary according to the point of sale. In physical administrations you can buy a tenth until closing time, taking into account that December 21 is Saturday. If you prefer to buy the Christmas Lottery online, you can do so until 11:45 p.m. on December 21.

In any case, it is recommended that you get the tenth as soon as possible, especially if you want a specific number. Otherwise, you run the risk that it is no longer available when you go to buy it.

Once you have the tenth, there are several things that you will surely like to know. The first is the chances of winning "El Gordo", the first prize, which corresponds to 400,000 euros before taxes.

And, the second has to do with how to continue the draw. You can do it by going personally to the Teatro Real in Madrid. Admission is free and there is no need to book. Attendees access the venue from 8:00 on December 22 in order of arrival until full capacity is reached. In addition, in OK Diario we will provide real-time coverage of the Extraordinary Draw of the Christmas Lottery 2019.