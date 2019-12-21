Christmas Lottery 2019: How are participations made?

Share it:

One of the most popular ways to play the Christmas Lottery 2019 is to share a tenth with family, co-workers or friend. How? With those known as participations. If you are thinking of making some participations for the draw, we tell you how the participations are made.

What are the participations of the Christmas Lottery 2019 and how to do them?

In the Christmas Lottery draw There are tenths, bills and series. Well, in addition, there are those known as participations, although they are not considered an official category.

Let's start by explaining what the shares are. They are ballots that entitle those who are in possession of them to play a certain part of the tenth. They are not official ballots, so they are not issued by the State Lottery and Betting Administration. It is a private contract in which all people agree to distribute the possible prize.

On how participations are made You have to follow the following steps.

The first thing is buy a tenth As particular, trade or other. Once you have the tenth, it is time to make the ballots. In each of them the following information must appear: number of the tenth, price, amount played and name and date of the draw.

In addition, each of the ballots must include your full name and ID. You also have to add that 20% of the amount of the prizes of more than 20,000 corresponds to the Tax Agency, as determined by law.

And finally, you should inform people of the time and the way in which they can charge if the tenth is rewarded

Unlike what happens with the tenths, the Lottery participations They cannot be charged in administrations or banks because they are not official. Therefore, it is you who, as the issuer of the participations, have to collect the prize, and distribute the amount among the winners.