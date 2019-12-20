Christmas Lottery 2019: Everything you need to know about the Extraordinary Christmas Sweepstakes

Share it:

On December 22, the Extraordinary Sweepstakes of the Christmas Lottery 2019 is celebrated. If you have already bought your tenth, surely you have many doubts about the Sweepstakes. Well, do not worry because then we tell you everything you need to know.

Draw Date and Time

The Christmas Lottery is celebrated on December 22. The draw will begin at 9:15 a.m. In OK Diary we will give real time coverage, so on our platform you can follow the draw live and thus know if you have been one of the winners.

Royal Theatre



In the same way as in previous years, the Christmas Lottery will be held at the Teatro Real in Madrid, with the children of San Ildefonso as the main protagonists. You can go personally to the Royal Theater and thus follow the raffle in person. Admission is free, and you don't need to book or anything like that.

He December 22th at 8:00 the doors of the enclosure will open, and the entrance of the attendees will be in order of arrival, until full capacity is reached. Our advice is that you go well in advance to have room.

"Fat"



If you have already bought your tenth, surely you want to win "El Gordo", the first prize. But do you know what the odds are? 1 in 100,000. There are 100,000 balls that are introduced in the big drum at the Teatro Real, one for each number.

Awards

As for the awards, "El Gordo" is awarded with 400,000 euros to the tenth. The second prize is 125,000 euros, the third, 50,000. The pedrea of ​​the Christmas Lottery is the easiest prize to win: 1,000 euros per tenth.

These are the main questions about the Christmas Lottery 2019. If you have not bought your tenth yet, do not worry, because you can do it until next December 21.