Christmas Lottery 2019: Difference between a tenth and a participation

Everything is ready in the Royal Theater of Madrid so that next Sunday at 9:00 a.m. the drums start spinning. One of the most frequent doubts in the Extraordinary Draw of the Christmas Lottery has to do with the difference between a tenth and a participation.

What is the difference between a tenth and a share?

Let's start by explaining what is the tenth of the Lottery. As its name implies, it is one tenth of a ticket. Therefore, a ticket is made up of a total of 10 tenths.

The tenth is what we all buy in the Lottery Administrations. It has a price of 20 euros. If on December 22 your number turns out to be graced with the first prize, "El Gordo", you will win 400,000 euros per tenth. The second prize is 125,000 euros per tenth and the third prize is 50,000 euros per tenth.

As for the participations, are the fractions of a tenth. Participations are usually distributed by friends and family so that, in case they touch a prize, everyone gets "a pinch".

The shares are not issued by the official raffle organizer. Therefore, in case you have a participation and it is the graceful number, you cannot go to a Lottery Administration to collect the prize. It must be the person who has issued the shares, the one who has the tenth, who does it and then distribute the money.

Another term you should know for Extraordinary Christmas Lottery Draw It is the ticket. Each ticket consists of 10 tenths of the same number and series. Therefore, the raffle consists of a total of 170 series, and 170 tickets of each number are issued.