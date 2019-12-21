Christmas in Australia, one of the most curious in the world

Share it:

In Spain we relate Christmas to cold and snow. But it is not like that in everyone. Do you know how to celebrate the Christmas in Australia? In the country the Christmas holidays are lived in the middle of summer. Australians spend time on the beach with their family and friends, organizing barbecues and making sand dolls.

Christmas in Australia

In the same way as in many other places in the world, on December 25 and 26 They are holidays in Australia.

Traditionally, Christmas in Australia was celebrated with the family gathered around the table and enjoying a delicious feast. The dinner was composed of a roast beef with vegetables and pudding

However, today more and more people prefer to make a seafood and fish barbecue on the beach. They do it in a bikini and a Santa Claus hat.

One of the typical desserts is known as Palova. It is a meringue cake covered with cream and fruit.

Australians love doing different activities for Christmas, but they do it in a summer context and on the beach. Make sand dolls, Santa Claus arrives aboard a surfboard to distribute gifts to the little ones …

Of course, in Australia they also have a great admiration for snow, so they use artificial snow in the Christmas decorations.

Over the Christmas events In the cities of Australia, one of the best known is that of Melbourne. Several thousand people take to the streets carrying a candle to sing Christmas carols on December 25.

In Sydney citizens gather to celebrate Christmas day in Bondi Beach. In recent years it has become an international party, attended by people from all over the world.