Christmas Fake News: grandfather gives Mein Kampf to his grandson by mistaking it for Minecraft

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

A video published on Instagram by a comedian showing a child a grandfather intent on giving Mein Kampf to his grandson mistaking it for Minecraft becomes the perfect Christmas Fake News for the generalist press.

The author of this singular social joke is the French comedian Yann Stotz: the skit recreated by Yann shows a boy (and his family) reacting with disbelief to his grandfather's gift, guilty not only of having confused the request of his grandson eager to play Minecraft but also, and above all, of having given him the book Hitler's manifesto.

The approx 9,000 views reached in a few hours from the movie on Instagram, and the hundreds of comments accompanying him, have pushed several international sites and generalist media to relaunch the joke, believing that it showed a real scene.

Stotz himself tried to clarify by declaring from the BuzzFeed News pages that "three years ago we gave our son a copy of Minecraft, and so I thought 'it's funny, the pronunciation is very similar to that of the Mein Kampf'. So this year I printed a copy of the cover of that book and the I pasted on a book by Jules Verne, and so I shot that video ".

It would therefore have been one joke of doubtful taste which has contributed to giving the generalist press yet another pretext for going against video games.