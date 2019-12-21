Christmas 2019: greetings from Naughty Dog, Insomniac and many other developers!

Share it:

Christmas is coming and the spirit of the holidays has now infected everyone. Even the developers, who invaded the web with a multitude of greeting cards inspired by the universes they created themselves.

The PlayStation Blog has done the dirty work for us, gathering in one place as many as 60 Christmas cards packaged by the most disparate development studies, not only by those who orbit the Sony galaxy. In recent days we have already shown you the illustration of God of War and the postcard of Ghost of Tsushima, but as you can see in the gallery at the bottom there is really something for everyone.

The guys from Naughty Dog they give us a snowy landscape crossed by Ellie on the back of a horse, while Astro Bot travel in space aboard a sleigh-shaped ship full of presents. Insomniac Games he has woven a perfect motif for a warm Christmas sweater, on which the faces of Ratchet, Clank, Spider-Man and even a Chimera of Resistance are embroidered. Shenmue 3 characters play with snowballs dressed as Santa, while Bethesda characters, from Doomguy to Blazko, they all pose passionately together in a beautiful illustration. You can admire them all in the gallery below, let us know in the comments which one is your favorite!