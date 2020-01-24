General News

 Christina Hodson is enjoying writing the Flash movie

January 24, 2020
Maria Rivera
Promotional image of Barrry Allen / Flash in Justice League (2017)

During a promotional event of the movie "Birds of prey" happened yesterday, they approached the writer Christina Hodson, responsible for writing that movie headed by Harley Quinn, for one of the two DC projects that he has in hand, and that is also responsible for writing "Bumblebee" is working on both the premiere Flash movie shot for 2022 and in the still no premiere set Batgirl movie.

Recall that Hodson joined the project last year with the new change of creative team, which we met last July, with which the director Andy Muschietti also joined the project. Filming will begin later this year or early next year so there is still a long way to go, so at the moment the writer cannot comment when asked about the flash movie.

Honestly, there is very little I can say about Flash, ”Hodson acknowledges. I will tell you that for me, the reasons for doing so now is because I love it. I'm having a lot of fun working on it. And that is all I can say.

We know that the film will adapt the arc of Flashpoint comics, but possibly only at the level of inspiration for the last thing the director said, taking ideas to adapt, far from making an adaptation as is.

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

