Christina Aguilera poses on Instagram boldly naked

The famous singer and songwriter Christina Aguilera rages on Instagram through a new image of her in which she appears naked. "Come with me" and "Beatiful" are some of the compliments that his fans write to him.

Christina Aguilera, apart from having a great voice, undoubtedly bears a unique beauty that has made her be considered one of the most beautiful artists in the international show.

Trapped Genius, "" False Hopes, "" Come With Me, "" Dirty "and" Lady Marmalade "are other compliments that followers of Christina write on Instagram, after seeing her sexy image.

In the photograph that Aguilera places on Instagram and where she looks in little clothes, she is only covered by a baggy robe to prevent Instagram from punishing her for violating censorship.

Aguilera, of 39 years of age and 20 of artistic career, lives one of the best moments in his life, because apart from not ceasing to give concerts in different countries, it impacts with his beauty and personality in social networks.









And she is a successful and professionally accomplished woman, since besides singing and composing she is also an actress, model, fashion designer, producer and businesswoman.

Christina María Aguilera is the artist's full name and according to information on Wikipedia, she was born in Staten Island, New York, on December 18, 1980.

Aguilera began to act and sing as a child, through roles in theatrical productions and television programs in which Star Search and the Disney Channel show, Mickey Mouse Club stand out.