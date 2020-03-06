Christian Poulsen, second Ajax technician, quarantined as a precaution for possible infection of Coronavirus

Erik ten Hag has informed his players this Thursday afternoon of the reason why his second coach, Christian Poulsen, the team doctor, Alessandro Schoenmaker, and one of the physiotherapists, have been absent from training.

All three have been quarantined for possible infection of Coronavirus, according to the Dutch media 'De Telegraaf'. These three people were last Friday, the day after the game against Getafe, at a birthday party in which was a person who has subsequently tested positive for Coronavirus.

The Ajax of Amsterdam, as a precaution, he has decided to quarantine to Poulsen, former Sevilla, and these two other members of the coaching staff just in case.