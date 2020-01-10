Christian Nodal releases his new single with Sebastián Yatra

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Christian Nodal (one of the exponents of the Mexican Regional of the moment) and Sebastián Yatra (one of the Latin pop singers of the moment), have carried out a musical collaboration that has been liked by their respective fans; This theme is called "Tonight", the first single of this 2020 by the young Mexican singer-songwriter.

On the song "Tonight" we can hear a much more romantic Sebastian Yatra, likewise the song has touches of the mariachi. A few hours before the premiere, the Colombian commented on his social networks, "we have a surprise! Tonight comes 'Tonight' with Christian Nodal."

The launch of this fabulous collaboration is accompanied by a music video, where both performers sing with their hearts in their hands for that loved one. It is worth mentioning that this song is part of the "Now" album by Christian Nodal, a production that premiered in May 2019; the original version did not count on the participation of Sebastián Yatra.









Sebastián Yatra demonstrates once again his musical versatility with Christian Nodal; It should be remembered that last December the K-Pop MONSTA X boy band released "Magnetic" with Sebastián Obando Giraldo (real name of the romantic ballad singer, Latin pop and reggaeton).

MONSTA X, one of the most famous K-Pop group, made its foray into Latin pop; The theme includes lyrics in English and Spanish.









This hyperactivity of Sebastián Yatra styles also had another moment with the previous rhythm of "Tomorrow there is no class (24/7)", where he had Ñejo and Dalmata, as well as "Boomshakalaka" surrounded by the magic of the brothers and DJs Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike.

For his part, Christian Nodal has also carried out other collaborations such as "Probably" with the Spanish singer David Bisbal.







