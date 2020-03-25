Christian Nodal records new songs during coronavirus quarantine

Share it:

Christian Nodal, a singer-songwriter originally from Caborca, Sonora, Mexico, is one of the artists who takes advantage of quarantine in the face of the threat of the coronavirus COVID-19 to be at home and do what he likes most: composing songs.

Through his social networks, Christian Nodal, singer of songs such as No contaban mal and De los besos que dí, shares with his followers that he spends much of the day in his recording studio composing.

From quarantine to the studio ”, he writes in a photograph that he places on his Instagram account and is also excited that his fans contact him.

From quarantine to study ‍ ♥ ️ – Nodal (@elnodal)

March 21, 2020





Nodal, who is 21 years old, writes several tweets to his fans and tells them that he is not affected by COVID-19, since he had been prepared for this situation for many years.

I have been training for this quarantine for 21 years of my life. You don't do anything to me coronavirus. Since I was a child I liked being in my room, the world was always less screwed up there. ”

I have been training for this quarantine for 21 years of my life.

You peel me coronavirus – Nodal (@elnodal)

March 20, 2020





During 2017, Christian released his first single I failed you, which was liked by the public and began to succeed in Mexico and other countries, little by little, and also add followers.

The young singer is currently promoting I Forgot, a video that has more than 23 million views on YouTube.

















