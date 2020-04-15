TV Shows

Christian Nodal is attacked by everyone and his mother comes out to defend him

April 15, 2020
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
The controversy between Christian Nodal and Eduin Caz from Grupo Firme continues to be in the eye of the hurricane, as many Internet users and even artists from the medium have gone with everything to the young man, who said that he does not like the music of said group.

Now Nodal's mother entered the ring and defended her son tooth and nail, but without ranting against Eduin Caz who also said that he has no problem with Christian's statement, that's why the lady sent a message on social networks to further clarify the controversy.

"To my friends, my family, the people who follow me and who follow me and who know that for obvious reasons I am not frequently on social networks, they do not know how much this message could not have responded to at the moment, Mr.! @Eduincaz", says at the beginning of the message where he said thanks to the vocalist of Firme.

As if that were not enough, the artist's mother reiterated that her son's apologies were sincere because, as everyone knows, she apologized for the frank response she made about Eduin's music.

Eduin and Christian are still in controversy / Instagram

"Just as it was sincere to say that you are not pleased with your music, your apologies are also never offended by your person or the artist that you are or the group, but I like one thing about all this controversy that he put together and I have to congratulate the twos ", wrote Nodal's mother because now everyone talks about them.

It is worth mentioning that Nodal has already been criticized previously as many assure that fame rose.

