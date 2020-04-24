Christian Chávez will surprise as a woman in La casa de las flores

Share it:

Christian Chávez, singer and former member of the musical group Rebelde, will surprise with her characterization as a woman in the netflix series La casa de las flores, whose third season premieres this Thursday, April 23, 2020.

Christian Chávez, who is also an actor, is part of the cast in the third season of La casa de las flores, original series by producer Manolo Caro for Netflix.

In an interview with the television program Venga la Alegría, Christian Chávez confessed that it has been a tremendous challenge for him to characterize himself as a woman to act in said television series.

I think it's mainly because as a gay, you are suddenly afraid to show your femininity, especially when you're an actor and especially when you've always tried to make people not see that part and just pigeonhole you. ”

Christian, originally from Reynosa, Tamaulipas and who is 36 years old, ahead that the public of La serie de las flores will be surprised with the third season in which he makes a character that breaks paradigms.

The famous actor and singer mentions that he has already left the pressures behind and above all he no longer pleases others, he feels good for not hiding who he really is.

I lived for a long time pleasing everyone, wanting to take characters or projects that did not offend, that were not against something that I was afraid of and the truth is that now it is no longer. Now I decided to take the baton and live in freedom. "

Fato, my character, comes to reveal many mysteries, but I can't tell you more for now, "Christian said in an interview for Que Shulada.









Chávez began his acting career by participating in the soap opera Class 406, in 2002, and then, in 2004, he achieved fame in Mexico and other countries acting in Rebelde, where he gave life to Giovanni.

