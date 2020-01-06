General News

 Christian Bale would be in talks for Thor: Love and Thunder

January 6, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
1 Min Read
Share it:


Christian Bale's picture

While yesterday we knew that “Thor: Love and Thunder” It is going to start shooting this August, now we have an important update for the cast of the film, which already has the returns of Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson.

As we can read in Collider, the actor Christian Bale would be in talks to appear on the Marvel Studios film directed by Taika Waititi, but it is not specified for what role it would be or in what state these talks would be found. This would mean the return of the actor to the genre of superheroes after he spent six years of his life playing Batman in the trilogy of the dark knight of Christopher Nolan.

With a premiere scheduled for November 5, 2021, Waititi has already promised that this film will take the madness and humor presented in "Thor: Ragnarok", whose success has led to the confirmation of this film. In it we will also have the appearance of two Thor because apart from Hemsworth we will have Natalie Portman carrying the Mjolnir as Lady Thor.

READ:  Carole and Tuesday Season 2 Netflix Original Plot, Cast & Release date

Via information | Collider

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]d.com. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.