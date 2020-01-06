 Christian Bale would be in talks for Thor: Love and Thunder

Share it:

While yesterday we knew that “Thor: Love and Thunder” It is going to start shooting this August, now we have an important update for the cast of the film, which already has the returns of Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson.

As we can read in Collider, the actor Christian Bale would be in talks to appear on the Marvel Studios film directed by Taika Waititi, but it is not specified for what role it would be or in what state these talks would be found. This would mean the return of the actor to the genre of superheroes after he spent six years of his life playing Batman in the trilogy of the dark knight of Christopher Nolan.

With a premiere scheduled for November 5, 2021, Waititi has already promised that this film will take the madness and humor presented in "Thor: Ragnarok", whose success has led to the confirmation of this film. In it we will also have the appearance of two Thor because apart from Hemsworth we will have Natalie Portman carrying the Mjolnir as Lady Thor.

